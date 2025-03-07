Top Bank Stocks To Follow Today – March 6th

Invesco QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Mastercard, and Fiserv are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares representing ownership in banks or financial institutions that offer services such as deposits, loans, and wealth management. Their performance is often influenced by interest rates, economic growth, and regulatory changes, making them an important sector for investors seeking both income and capital appreciation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $10.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $491.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,936,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,869,192. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $540.81. The company has a market cap of $309.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $520.28 and its 200-day moving average is $503.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QQQ

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

NYSE JPM traded down $5.52 on Thursday, reaching $246.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,908,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,621,320. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $179.20 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $687.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.24. 22,917,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,688,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $43.69. Bank of America has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAC

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

MA traded down $6.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $551.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $582.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $544.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $519.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MA

Fiserv (FISV)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

FISV stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,415,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a market capitalization of $141.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $217.62. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FISV

See Also