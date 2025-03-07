Top Cannabis Stocks To Research – March 7th

Tilray, Turning Point Brands, Innovative Industrial Properties, Indivior, and Gibraltar Industries are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks refer to shares in companies that are involved in the cultivation, production, distribution, or sale of cannabis products for either medicinal or recreational use. These stocks allow investors to engage directly with the emerging cannabis industry, which is experiencing rapid growth driven by evolving legalization and market trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

NASDAQ:TLRY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,111,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,074,914. Tilray has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $627.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Shares of NYSE:TPB traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.26. 97,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,633. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.77. Turning Point Brands has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $72.54. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

IIPR stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.77. 66,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 14.32. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $62.45 and a 1-year high of $138.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.49.

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Shares of INDV stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.59. 445,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,332. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -27.32 and a beta of 0.82. Indivior has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $22.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.62.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

ROCK stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.83. 55,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,906. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day moving average is $66.00. Gibraltar Industries has a 12 month low of $55.31 and a 12 month high of $81.90. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.20.

