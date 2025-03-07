Traders Purchase High Volume of Intuitive Machines Call Options (NASDAQ:LUNR)

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 101,966 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 67% compared to the typical daily volume of 61,231 call options.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Shares of LUNR stock traded down $2.87 on Friday, hitting $8.39. 35,623,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,973,781. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.01. Intuitive Machines has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $24.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Machines

In related news, insider Steven Vontur sold 9,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $208,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,760. This represents a 8.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 377,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $6,935,804.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,494,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,128,992.80. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,262,364 in the last 90 days. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Intuitive Machines by 751.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

