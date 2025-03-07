Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.77, but opened at $2.86. Transocean shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 1,866,628 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded Transocean from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Transocean from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Transocean from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Get Transocean alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Transocean

Transocean Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $952.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 313,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,327.20. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth about $627,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,289,576 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 85,660 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,577,454 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 854,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.