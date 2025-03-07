Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Truist Financial from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Shares of TNL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.42. The company had a trading volume of 86,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,514. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.30. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.87 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 45.75% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

