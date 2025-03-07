Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Stock Price Down 11.9% – Here’s What Happened

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. 126,059 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 133,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Trifecta Gold Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$6.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.50.

About Trifecta Gold

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

