Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Stock Price Down 11.9% – Here’s Why

Shares of Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) traded down 11.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19. 125,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 133,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Trifecta Gold Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$6.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.50.

About Trifecta Gold

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

