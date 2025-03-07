Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for GMS (NYSE:GMS) Stock Price

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $97.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.38% from the company’s current price.

GMS has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of GMS from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on GMS from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on GMS from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

Get GMS alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GMS

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of GMS traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.83. 157,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.73. GMS has a 12 month low of $65.88 and a 12 month high of $105.54.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.47). GMS had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Equities analysts predict that GMS will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GMS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in GMS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 94,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 18,598 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth about $2,643,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in GMS by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GMS

(Get Free Report)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.