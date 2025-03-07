U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Short Interest Update

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the January 31st total of 38,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GROW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 450,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 154,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GROW stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. 3,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,884. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 million, a PE ratio of 76.36 and a beta of 1.82. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $2.95.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 5.40%.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.00%.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

