U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Short Interest Update

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the January 31st total of 38,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Research Report on GROW
Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors Price Performance
Shares of GROW stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.29. 3,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,884. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 million, a PE ratio of 76.36 and a beta of 1.82. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $2.95.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 5.40%.
U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 300.00%.
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Global Investors
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- These 3 Iconic Brands Just Announced Bigger Dividend Payouts
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Zscaler: Bullish Pressure Builds, Rapid Price Increase Expected
- Diversification Can Smooth Returns And Mitigate Portfolio Risk
- 4 EV Stocks Facing Uncertainty—Which Ones Will Survive?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.