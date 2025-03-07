United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.77, but opened at $22.20. United States Natural Gas Fund shares last traded at $22.31, with a volume of 872,034 shares traded.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the third quarter worth about $318,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter worth $204,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 88,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 545,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,908,000 after buying an additional 314,057 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the third quarter worth $164,000.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.