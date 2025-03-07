Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08, Zacks reports.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Performance

UBX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. 48,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,715. The company has a market cap of $28.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.02. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $3.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

