Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,561,522 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 245% from the previous session’s volume of 1,611,512 shares.The stock last traded at $49.40 and had previously closed at $49.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 334,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 35,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,586.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,285,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,969,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567,654 shares during the last quarter.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

