Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 5,561,522 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 245% from the previous session’s volume of 1,611,512 shares.The stock last traded at $49.40 and had previously closed at $49.50.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.90.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
