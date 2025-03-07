Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at Barclays

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Barclays from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 99.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

NYSE:VSCO traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,334,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $48.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 146.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,757,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,602 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 481.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,956,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,049,000 after buying an additional 1,620,256 shares during the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,861,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,693,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $37,011,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

