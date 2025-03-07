Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 312.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 306,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $67,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $258,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $614,000. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 13,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 25,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $205.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $222.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.76. The company has a market cap of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $191.34 and a 12 month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.