VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Stock Price Down 6.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) fell 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.24 and last traded at $3.30. 1,201,123 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,448,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

VinFast Auto Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VinFast Auto

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in VinFast Auto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of VinFast Auto in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in VinFast Auto in the third quarter worth $48,000.

VinFast Auto Company Profile

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

Further Reading

