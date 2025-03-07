Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE ACV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.79. 48,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,539. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.88. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

