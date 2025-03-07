Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Global-E Online (GLBE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Global-E Online (NASDAQ: GLBE) recently:
- 3/5/2025 – Global-E Online had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/21/2025 – Global-E Online had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $68.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2025 – Global-E Online had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $68.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2025 – Global-E Online had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2025 – Global-E Online had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $55.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2025 – Global-E Online had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2025 – Global-E Online had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $56.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2025 – Global-E Online had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $63.00 to $66.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Global-E Online Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ GLBE traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.81. 333,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,326. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.20. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.30.
Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.96 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
