Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.15 and last traded at C$15.09, with a volume of 188108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.66.

WDO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$15.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.56.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

