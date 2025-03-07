West Family Investments Inc. Buys 77 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,764 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 356.8% in the fourth quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 15,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 39,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,321,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $436.50.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $381.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $400.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.49. The company has a market capitalization of $378.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

