West Family Investments Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

West Family Investments Inc. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,147,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,014,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 20.3% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% in the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 12.6% in the third quarter. Prudent Investors Network Inc. now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 10.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.45.

In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,751.92. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 5,778 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,143,466.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,429,199.90. The trade was a 20.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,439 shares of company stock valued at $11,377,057 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $210.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $215.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.98 billion, a PE ratio of 87.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.82). AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 273.33%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

