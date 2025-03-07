Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 9.1% increase from Whitestone REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Whitestone REIT has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.0% per year over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 108.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.4%.

Whitestone REIT Stock Up 3.7 %

WSR stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.23. 446,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.82. The company has a market cap of $720.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.26. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $15.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WSR shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

