Xiaobin Wu Sells 51,921 Shares of Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC) Stock

Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 51,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.59, for a total transaction of $13,582,014.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 20th, Xiaobin Wu sold 21,267 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.07, for a total transaction of $5,105,568.69.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Xiaobin Wu sold 30,654 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $7,379,643.96.

Beigene Stock Performance

ONC stock traded down $9.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.07. 662,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,760. Beigene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $126.97 and a 12-month high of $287.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Beigene ( NASDAQ:ONC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.55). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Analysts expect that Beigene, Ltd. will post -5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Beigene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $207.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Beigene from $259.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

About Beigene

BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

