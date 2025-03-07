Xiaobin Wu Sells 51,921 Shares of Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC) Stock

Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) COO Xiaobin Wu sold 51,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.59, for a total transaction of $13,582,014.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Xiaobin Wu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 20th, Xiaobin Wu sold 21,267 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.07, for a total transaction of $5,105,568.69.
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Xiaobin Wu sold 30,654 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $7,379,643.96.
Beigene Stock Performance
ONC stock traded down $9.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.07. 662,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,760. Beigene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $126.97 and a 12-month high of $287.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.65.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on ONC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Beigene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $207.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Beigene from $259.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.
About Beigene
BeiGene Ltd. Is a global oncology company, which engages in providing pharmaceutical products. Its medicines include BRUKINSA, TEVIMBRA, and PARTRUVIX. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.
