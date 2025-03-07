Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Shares Up 8.9% – Here’s What Happened

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.98. 59,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 130,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Yiren Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $608.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $5.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 30,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.

