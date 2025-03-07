Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Shares Up 8.9% – Here’s What Happened

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $6.98. 59,286 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 130,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Yiren Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Yiren Digital by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,088,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 30,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.
Yiren Digital Ltd. provides financial services through an AI-powered platform in China. Its platform provides a suite of financial and lifestyle services. The company offers financial services, which provides a portfolio of loan products to borrowers; insurance brokerage services; and consumption and lifestyle services, including non-financial products and services to meet various consumer needs.
