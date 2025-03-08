1,085,193 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Purchased by Permanent Capital Management LP

Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,085,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,941,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises approximately 19.5% of Permanent Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day moving average of $58.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.03 and a 52 week high of $60.82.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
