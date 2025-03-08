198,912 Shares in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Purchased by Rialto Wealth Management LLC

Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 198,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,000. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises 2.3% of Rialto Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

SCHC stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.05. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $38.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.