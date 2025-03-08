301,711 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Acquired by Blankinship & Foster LLC

Blankinship & Foster LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 301,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $13,287,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,289,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 412,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,159,000 after purchasing an additional 817,776 shares during the period. K2 Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,513,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The company has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.56.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

