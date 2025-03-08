3i Group (LON:III) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,525.57 ($45.56) and traded as high as GBX 3,917 ($50.61). 3i Group shares last traded at GBX 3,824 ($49.41), with a volume of 2,079,076 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20. The firm has a market cap of £37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,852.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,527.85.

3i is an investment company with two complementary businesses, Private Equity and Infrastructure.

We focus on opportunities where our sector and investment expertise, combined with our international presence and strong capital position, can create material value for our stakeholders.

