41,842 Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Bought by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 41,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter worth $27,045,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 295.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 722,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,496,000 after purchasing an additional 539,990 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Huntsman by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,376,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,825,000 after purchasing an additional 357,136 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,529,000 after purchasing an additional 349,502 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth $5,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN opened at $17.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.95. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $26.85.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

