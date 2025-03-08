4,238 Shares in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,238 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 4,323,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $639,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,500 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,710 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $481,170,000 after acquiring an additional 596,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,927 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $472,212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,005 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $250,078,000 after acquiring an additional 144,579 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 46.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $233,349,000 after acquiring an additional 498,934 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Melius upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.64.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at $15,325,061.40. This represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $1,697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,912,563.95. The trade was a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,900. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $184.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.44. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.25 and a 1 year high of $207.73.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

