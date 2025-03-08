42,408 Shares in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Purchased by Rialto Wealth Management LLC

Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 12,486 shares in the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,615,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,681,000 after acquiring an additional 32,494 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.23. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

