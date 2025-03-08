4,245 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Acquired by Hamilton Capital Partners LLC

Hamilton Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Hamilton Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 423,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,007,000 after buying an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $202.50 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $169.96 and a 1 year high of $222.64. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.39.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

