574,552 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 574,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,087,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,684,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.93.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 4.7 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $323.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 0.75. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $230.08 and a 52 week high of $345.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 12.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Christopher E. Mead sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $877,569.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,499.14. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.99, for a total value of $3,229,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,774 shares in the company, valued at $22,536,304.26. This represents a 12.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,725 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,964 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

