adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $257.00 and traded as high as $264.35. adidas shares last traded at $254.93, with a volume of 477 shares trading hands.

adidas Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.89.

adidas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.