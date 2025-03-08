Afentra (LON:AET) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.48), with a volume of 1455300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.51).

AET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Afentra in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.16) price target on shares of Afentra in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

The company has a market cap of £110.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 558.57 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 47.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 47.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 28.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.96.

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

