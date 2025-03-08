Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Trading Down 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2025

Shares of Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBAGet Free Report) dropped 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 80,443,414 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 40,110,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Alba Mineral Resources Trading Down 7.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.03.

About Alba Mineral Resources

Alba is focused on extracting unexploited value from previously mined/drilled projects, favouring assets in transparent, low-sovereign risk countries offering near-term production opportunities.

To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales

Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.

