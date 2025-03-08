Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Trading Down 7.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 80,443,414 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 40,110,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).
Alba Mineral Resources Trading Down 7.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.03.
About Alba Mineral Resources
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alba Mineral Resources
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Alba Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alba Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.