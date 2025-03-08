Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Receives $138.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Allegion stock opened at $131.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.10. Allegion has a 52 week low of $113.27 and a 52 week high of $156.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.91 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Allegion will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

In other news, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $50,254.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,008.40. The trade was a 7.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David S. Ilardi sold 789 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $98,845.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,820. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 19,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its position in Allegion by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in Allegion by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 7,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

