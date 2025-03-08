Alpha Growth (LON:ALGW) Shares Down 3% – Time to Sell?

Alpha Growth plc (LON:ALGW – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.31 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.31 ($0.02). 250,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 569,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

Alpha Growth Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.14, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of £6.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.77.

About Alpha Growth

Alpha Growth plc focuses on providing advisory services, strategies, performance monitoring, and analytical services to holders of senior life settlement assets in North America. The company is involved in the fund management and insurance businesses. Alpha Growth plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

