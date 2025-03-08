AMF Tjanstepension AB Acquires 849,992 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 774.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 959,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849,992 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for approximately 0.8% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $118,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,247,570,000 after purchasing an additional 162,985 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 130.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 82,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of EMR opened at $118.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $96.62 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.52.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

