AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $249.41 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,674,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,005,248 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.8% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $249,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 545,936 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BAC opened at $41.39 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $314.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

