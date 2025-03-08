AMG National Trust Bank Sells 1,323 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,919 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 213 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,786 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Craig V. Richardson sold 6,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $1,636,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,388. This represents a 19.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,240,000. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UNP opened at $249.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $218.55 and a 52 week high of $258.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

