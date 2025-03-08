Amundi Has $1.32 Billion Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910,262 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,323,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $31,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

View Our Latest Report on CVX

Chevron Trading Up 2.3 %

CVX opened at $156.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.08 and its 200 day moving average is $151.69.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.