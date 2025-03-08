Amundi Sells 75,859 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Amundi trimmed its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,132,599 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 75,859 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $928,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the software company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Autodesk by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Autodesk by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 440 shares of the software company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.43.

ADSK stock opened at $259.75 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The company has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.54, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $293.21 and a 200 day moving average of $287.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

