Analysts Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target at C$79.09

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$78.55.
BNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities set a C$81.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 67.00%.
The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.
