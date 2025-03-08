Analysts Set W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) PT at $62.38

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WPC. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 102,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,944,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 18.1% during the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $64.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $65.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 168.42%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

