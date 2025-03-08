Analyzing Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) and Haoxi Health Technology (NASDAQ:HAO)

Profitability

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and Haoxi Health Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stran & Company, Inc. 0.07% 0.16% 0.11% Haoxi Health Technology N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Stran & Company, Inc. has a beta of 2.11, indicating that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Haoxi Health Technology has a beta of -2.81, indicating that its share price is 381% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Stran & Company Inc. alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and Haoxi Health Technology”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stran & Company, Inc. $78.03 million 0.25 -$380,000.00 ($0.02) -52.00 Haoxi Health Technology $48.52 million 0.04 N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Haoxi Health Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stran & Company, Inc..

56.4% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 53.4% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stran & Company, Inc. beats Haoxi Health Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Stran & Co., Inc. engages in the provision of promotional marketing and branded merchandise services. It offers promotional product, custom manufacturing, custom packaging, warehousing, and program management. The company was founded by Andrew Shape and Andrew Stranberg in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

About Haoxi Health Technology

(Get Free Report)

Haoxi Health Technology Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online marketing solutions in China. It offers online marketing solutions, including online short video marketing solutions to advertisers through its media partners; and customized marketing solutions by planning, producing, placing, and optimizing online ads to help advertisers acquire, convert, and retain consumers on various online media platforms. The company places its ads through mainstream online short video and social media platforms, such as Toutiao, Douyin, WeChat, and Sina Weibo. It serves advertiser client base primarily in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Stran & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stran & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.