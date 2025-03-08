Andra AP fonden Acquires New Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Andra AP fonden bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 139,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,915,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in PayPal by 86.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,307,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767,072 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in PayPal by 12,919.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $819,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,615,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $564,631,000 after acquiring an additional 84,337 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in PayPal by 21.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,015,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $469,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth approximately $387,435,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.00. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.97 and a 12-month high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

