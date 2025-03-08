Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Raised by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,216 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,122 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $25,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,098,774 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $192,969,000 after purchasing an additional 73,841 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $833,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,607 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $155.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.18. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.55 and a twelve month high of $255.89. The company has a market cap of $126.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.50% and a net margin of 22.95%. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 20.92%.

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.72, for a total value of $46,807.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,052.88. This trade represents a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.38.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

