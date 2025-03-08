Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Down 3.4% – Time to Sell?

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.85. Approximately 7,959,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 32,643,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

Several brokerages have commented on ACHR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.61.

Archer Aviation Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 3.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.36.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. Research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 751,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $4,999,995.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 60,486,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,237,492.65. This represents a 1.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Eric Lentell sold 43,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $332,871.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,832.50. This represents a 44.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,046,926 shares of company stock valued at $8,695,783 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 471.7% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

