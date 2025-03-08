Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 1,960 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSGP. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 534.8% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 17,100.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $79.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.83 and a beta of 0.93. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.26 and a twelve month high of $100.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.63.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $709.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.00 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.11% and a net margin of 5.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.07.

CoStar Group Profile



CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

