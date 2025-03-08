Arizona State Retirement System Buys 890 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Fortive by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fortive from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

Fortive Stock Down 0.8 %

FTV opened at $76.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.95 and a 200 day moving average of $76.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $66.15 and a 12 month high of $87.10. The company has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 32,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $2,530,223.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,296.36. This represents a 29.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 5,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total transaction of $457,997.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,793.32. The trade was a 10.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 243,385 shares of company stock valued at $19,508,529. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

